Are You a Long-Term Investor? Here Are 3 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

With some macroeconomic indicators pointing to a recession, many companies will likely reduce their advertising spending to defend against the slowing economy. It's a characteristic we've seen in past recessions. However, we've also generally seen ad spending come roaring back when the economy recovers.Knowing this, savvy long-term investors should be looking at the current situation as a great opportunity to pick up shares in advertising-focused stocks like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) at a discount. These three stocks are being heavily sold off because of short-term macroeconomic fears. Let's look at why that pessimism can be put to your advantage.Alphabet is the parent company of three platforms that rely heavily on advertising revenue: Google, YouTube, and the Android operating system. About 80% of Alphabet's overall revenue comes from these business segments, making them vital to the third-largest U.S. company's bottom line. These segments perform so well because they tend to be premium platforms for advertisers interested in reaching their targeted audiences.