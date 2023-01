Are You Banking Too Much on Social Security? Here's How to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you worked for many years and paid taxes on your income, there's a good chance that come retirement, you'll be eligible for a monthly benefit from Social Security. And the amount you'll be entitled to on a monthly basis will hinge on different factors. These include the amount of money you earned during your career and the age at which you sign up for benefits.But one thing you don't want to do is rely too heavily on Social Security for income during retirement. If the following signs apply to you, you're probably at risk of falling into that trap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading