Are You Missing Out on the Dividend Raises From These 2 Giant Companies?

Welcome to earnings season! For the second time this year, companies are publishing their latest quarterly results. What tends to emerge during any earnings season is a fresh set of dividend raises, and this one is shaping up to be no exception.As if to set the scene for the coming rush of earnings reports and accompanying dividend lifts, two top stock market names -- retail powerhouse Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and consumer goods mainstay Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) -- have upped their payouts. Here's a closer look at both dividend raises.Costco isn't, in fact, one of the vast number of publicly traded companies publishing their earnings in the coming days and weeks. But that's not stopping it from declaring a dividend raise, and a double-digit one at that. In mid-April, the retail giant cranked its quarterly payout 13% higher to lift it above the $1 mark, to $1.02 per share.Continue reading