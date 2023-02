Are You Missing Out on These 2 Double-Digit Dividend Raises?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since many companies report their fourth-quarter results in January and February, recent weeks have seen the usual beginning-of-year flood of dividend raises. Even in the financial sector, which isn't exactly stuffed with dividend payers, let alone raisers, we've already seen several hikes this young year. Reliable raisers Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) both declared dividend raises, and each was nice and meaty. Let's take a closer look at both.At the end of January, Charles Schwab injected a little warmth into the cold winter by declaring a dividend raise of 14% for its common stock. The new amount of the quarterly payout will be $0.25 per share. Continue reading