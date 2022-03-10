Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Are You Missing Out on These 3 New Dividend Raises?
The first earnings season of 2022 is essentially behind us now, but that doesn't mean companies are slacking on shareholder payout hikes. In recent days, three notable companies in the retail sector declared new dividend increases: Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), and Macy's (NYSE: M). Let's take a look at all three.A strong and resilient U.S. housing market continues to juice the results of Home Depot. Thankfully for dividend-stock fans, the do-it-yourself retailer is passing along some of its recent gains to shareholders in the form of a double-digit (15%) hike in its quarterly dividend to $1.90 per share.Home Depot has plenty of tailwinds behind it, not least of which is the power of the housing market. It also did well in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, as many current homeowners spent more than they might have otherwise on making their domiciles as comfortable as possible during lockdowns and work-from-home stretches.Continue reading
