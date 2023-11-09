|
09.11.2023 13:28:00
Are You Missing Out on These 4 Surprising HSA Benefits?
The health savings account (HSA) is one of the most underrated tools for financial planning. They provide powerful tax benefits that can save families thousands of dollars.Unfortunately, there are limitations on HSA contributions and participation. These accounts were meant to cover out-of-pocket costs, so account holders must be enrolled in a high deductible health insurance plan. Annual contributions are capped at $3,850 for individuals and $7,750 on family plans this year, so the potential benefits are somewhat modest.Nevertheless, if you qualify, the perks are worth it -- and they don't stop with tax savings. These four features make HSAs even more useful than you might realize, if you qualify.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
