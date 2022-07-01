Are You Missing Out on This 24% Dividend Raise?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It isn't exactly common for a company to declare a double-digit dividend raise. It's also rare when this comes from a business in a sector not generally known for doing so.Yet that was the case in late June when Kroger (NYSE: KR) announced its upcoming set of payouts. In doing so, the veteran supermarket operator unveiled a hefty dividend increase of 24%; let's unpack the reasons why -- and whether this makes it a good dividend stock to own now.In announcing that dividend raise (to $1.04 annually spread among four quarterly payouts, from the preceding $0.84) Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said, "Our business continues to generate strong and consistent free cash flow and has proven to be resilient in a variety of operating environments."Continue reading