Are You Missing Out on This Giant Company's 5% Dividend Raise?

We're launching into a new earnings season and -- like any earnings season -- that means dividend hikes. Companies often declare their latest payouts concurrently with, or close to, their latest quarterly figures. One monster company doing the dividend dance this spring is not only a regular payer, but has been habitually lifting its payout for decades. And at 5%, this latest lift isn't small. There's still time for investors to capitalize on the move, so read on to find out more about this star dividend stock.I won't keep anyone in suspense -- the stock is that ever-mighty consumer goods sector battleship, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). In mid-April, the company's board of directors authorized its latest dividend raise, a 5% hike that will see it pay just over $0.91 per share quarterly.