|
15.04.2024 10:15:00
Are You Missing Out on This Stock's Recent Dividend Surge?
With markets rallying in recent months, it's no surprise that many investors are considering owning more dividend stocks. These investments tend look cheaper than their growth-focused counterparts right now even as they provide immediate income.An ideal dividend stock brings several factors to the table, including a market leadership position, stellar finances, and decent sales growth. Income investors prize a long track record of annual dividend raises, too.There's one stock that meets these criteria in spades. It also just announced a head-turning dividend hike for the 2024 calendar year. Let's look at why investors might want to take a closer look at Walmart (NYSE: WMT) as a dividend growth stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!