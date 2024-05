Are You on Track for a Comfortable Retirement? Ask Yourself This Question

After decades of hard work, you want and deserve a comfortable retirement. That's a given. Unfortunately, you won't get there on Social Security alone -- not even close.If you're lucky and cuts don't happen, those benefits might replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income. However, most seniors need about twice that much income to maintain a decent standard of living. And that's where your personal savings come into play.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel