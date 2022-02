Are You on Track for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The average retired worker receives a Social Security benefit of $1,658 per month, or $19,896 per year. And Social Security is designed to replace about 40% of the average person's pre-retirement income, so it isn't likely to cover your financial needs in retirement all by itself.Many retirees get significantly more than the average benefit. In fact, the maximum possible Social Security benefit is $4,194 per month, or $50,328. This amount would certainly go much further toward creating financial stability in retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading