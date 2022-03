Are You on Track for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You'll often hear that you shouldn't plan to retire on Social Security alone, because your benefits most likely won't be enough to cover all of your bills. But what if you're eligible for a monthly benefit of $4,194?That's the highest monthly benefit you can collect this year. And in that case, you're looking at an annual income of just over $50,000.To be clear, it's still a good idea to build your own nest egg on top of Social Security. But you have to admit, a monthly benefit of $4,194 could go a long way.Continue reading