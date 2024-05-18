|
18.05.2024 16:00:00
Are You on Track to Reach a Millionaire Retirement? 3 Questions to Ask Yourself.
Many Americans share the goal of retiring as millionaires, but it's not easy to achieve. According to Vanguard's 2023 How America Saves report, the average Vanguard 401(k) holder had a balance of just $112,572. Even among those 65 and older, the average balance was only $232,710.While it's tough to reach millionaire status, the steps to get there are simpler than you might think. To see whether you're on the right track, ask yourself these three important questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!