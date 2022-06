Are You on Track to Reach the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break your retirement, so it pays to ensure you're making the most of them. The average retiree collects around $1,657 per month, according to the Social Security Administration. The maximum amount you can earn in 2022, however, is $4,194 per month. For many older Americans, payments like that could make retirement more comfortable.There are a few requirements you'll need to meet to earn the maximum benefit amount, and these three factors can help you determine whether you're on track.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading