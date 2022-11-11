|
11.11.2022 17:00:00
Are You Still Skeptical About Celsius Stock?
Growth investors thirsty for a consumer-facing name that is bucking the general market malaise may want to crack open a can of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). Shares of the distributor of functional energy beverages initially moved higher on Thursday after posting another blowout quarterly performance. Naturally, a lot of stocks skyrocketed during Thursday's historic rally. Celsius just happened to be moving higher in Wednesday after-hours trading on the heels of its monster report, well before Thursday morning's tame inflation numbers got investors giddy.Thursday's 13% gain was refreshing, but a lot of growth stocks broke through with double-digit percentage gains for the day. Celsius stands out for cranking out months of gains, up 133% since bottoming out in May. In short, Celsius stock was rallying before rallying was cool. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
