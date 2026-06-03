Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.06.2026 19:45:00
Are You Waiting for the SpaceX IPO? Check Out These 3 Space Stocks Instead.
The long-awaited SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is rapidly approaching. June 12 is the big day, but you don't have to wait that long to buy space stocks. In fact, loading up on the sector in the days leading up to the SpaceX IPO could be a prudent move. Some stocks in the industry have been rallying as the excitement builds, and these three are particularly worth monitoring.AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) works with telecom companies to make cell service more accessible worldwide. Its satellite-based cellular broadband networks act as an alternative for consumers where they cannot connect to terrestrial cell towers.The company launched the largest commercial communications satellite ever into orbit in late 2025, and plans one to two satellite launches per month this year. AST SpaceMobile intends to have a constellation of 45 satellites in orbit by the end of the year. A large backlog between the U.S. government and telecom providers offers the foundation for reaching that goal. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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