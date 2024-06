Are You Wealthy? You May Be, According to the Average American

Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants. -- Epictetus That's great, Epictetus, but most of us do want some things -- such as a pleasant home, ample food, the ability to access healthcare, the ability to put our kids through college, and, ideally, have a comfortable retirement. For such things, money is generally necessary.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel