Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
|
23.03.2026 21:15:00
Are Your Investments Prepared for a Recession? Here's How to Tell.
Surging oil prices have been rattling markets in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 dipping by close to 5% since the beginning of the year, as of this writing. Just over half of investors also worry that stock prices will fall further in the next six months, according to a March 2026 survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.It's unclear right now whether the U.S. is headed toward a bear market. However, now is the ideal time to review your portfolio to ensure it's well positioned for potential volatility. Here are three signs your investments are likely to pull through a recession.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.
Analysen zu Tell S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!