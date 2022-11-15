Arelion Launches Two Routes Connecting US to Mexico

Global carrier enhances cross-border connectivity for enterprises in Monterrey's growing tech sector

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico Connect 2022 -- Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) today announced two new fully diverse routes from the US into Monterrey, continuing its expansion into Mexico's markets. These high-capacity routes will provide seamless, reliable connectivity that improves upon legacy cables in the region. As an early leader in open optical networking, Arelion's routes leverage the latest open optical line systems and support multi-vendor 400G wave capability, including Bright ZR+ disaggregated optics, offering resilient local connectivity and flexible high-speed access to content, application and cloud providers in the US.

Arelion delivers an end-to-end seamless customer experience from sales, to delivery, to ongoing operation and support for customers seeking solutions between the US and Mexico. This new capability provides the additional availability demanded by customers to avoid service disruption and offers diverse routing into major US cities needed by Mexico's burgeoning information and communications technology (ICT) sector. The new DWDM routes will serve the region's rising demand for scalable, high-capacity bandwidth transport while simplifying access to Mexico's local markets for Over-the-Top (OTT) providers in the US, Europe and Asia.

Further insights into this expansion and Arelion's presence in Mexico:

Routing south, the routes connect Arelion's Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in McAllen (MDC – MCA2) to Monterrey (Equinix - MO1) and Laredo (VTX) to Monterrey (Neutral Networks Pabellón M).

(Equinix - MO1) and Laredo (VTX) to (Neutral Networks Pabellón M). Arelion also operates two PoPs in Querétaro that serve Equinix's MX1 and KIO Networks' QRO sites, with two more in Mexico City serving KIO's MEX2 and MEX5 data centers.

serving KIO's MEX2 and MEX5 data centers. Arelion's latest PoP was opened in Mérida this quarter, serving AiTelecom.

Arelion supports seven PoPs in the Mexican region today with plans for continued expansion.

"Legacy routes in the region cannot handle Mexico's increased demand for cost-effective, multi-Terabit bandwidth and diverse routing options," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico Business Manager, Arelion. "Arelion is a single supplier that can provide a "one-stop shop" experience for Carriers, OTTs and Internet service providers in Mexico that need high quality of service and assured connection speed."

With the addition of these diverse routes, Arelion provides customers in Mexico with enhanced access to Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading IP and optical technology services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Wavelengths, Ethernet and IPX services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

