Arena Pharmaceuticals' Presence at United European Gastroenterology Week Bolsters Commitment to the Gastrointestinal Disease Community

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will present new open-label extension data from the Phase 2 OASIS trial for its investigative drug candidate etrasimod, a next-generation, once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) at the 25th Annual United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week. Arena will also present data for olorinab, a peripherally acting, highly selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB 2 ), in development for the treatment of visceral pain associated with gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. UEG Week is taking place October 19-23, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.

In addition to the data presentations, Arena is sponsoring a satellite breakfast symposium (details below) and exhibiting at booth #78. Find out more about Arena's ongoing and planned clinical trials in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Arena Sponsored Breakfast Symposium Details:

Title: Will oral therapies change the IBD treatment landscape?

Speakers: Professor Stefan Schreiber (Chair), Professor Ailsa Hart, & Professor Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet

Day/Time:Tuesday, October 22, at 7:00am CEST

Location: Fira Gran Via, Hall 8 – Room A1

How: Learn more and register here

Etrasimod Presentation Details:

Title:Long-term Efficacy and Safety of Etrasimod for Ulcerative Colitis: Results from the Open- label Extension of the Oasis Study

Session Date/Time: Monday, October 21, from 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 12:30 – 1:30 PM CEST

Presenting Author: Dr. Séverine Vermeire

Location: Poster Hall 7

Poster Identification: #P0403

Olorinab Presentation Details:

Title:Preclinical and Clinical Efficacy of Olorinab, a Peripherally Restricted, Highly Selective Full Agonist of the Cannabinoid Receptor 2 for the Management of Visceral Pain in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, October 22, from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM CEST

Presenting Author: Dr. Peter Higgins

Location: Hotspot

Abstract Identification: #OP212

About Etrasimod

Etrasimod (APD334) is a once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, discovered by Arena, designed to provide systemic and local cell modulation by targeting S1P receptor subtypes 1, 4 and 5. Etrasimod has therapeutic potential in immune and inflammatory-mediated diseases such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and atopic dermatitis. S1P receptors have been demonstrated to be involved in the modulation of several biological responses, including lymphocyte trafficking from lymph nodes to the peripheral blood. By isolating subpopulations of lymphocytes in lymph nodes, fewer immune cells are available in the circulating blood to effect tissue damage.

About Olorinab

Olorinab (APD371) is an oral, peripherally acting, highly selective, full agonist of cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB 2 ) in development for the treatment of visceral pain associated with gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, including Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Evidence that CB 2 are expressed in multiple cell types of the GI tract, and modulate intestinal inflammation and visceral hypersensitivity, make CB 2 an attractive target for the treatment of abdominal pain in GI disorders.

Etrasimod and olorinab are investigational compounds that are not approved for any use in any country.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune-mediated and inflammatory conditions, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as in programs for other indications such as atopic dermatitis. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be identified by introductory words such as "will," "planned," "designed to," "potential," "in development for," "driven to," "potentially," "evaluating," or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Arena's participation in UEG Week, including its breakfast symposium, data presentations, and booth; the opportunity, development and potential of etrasimod and olorinab; Arena's drive; and the potential of Arena's assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

