28.02.2023 12:50:01

Ares To Buy Minority Stake In BlueCove, With Option To Get Control In Multi Years

(RTTNews) - Ares Management Corp. (ARES), an alternative investment manager, Tuesday announced its agreement to acquire a minority equity stake in BlueCove Limited, the London-based scientific fixed income manager.

Ares holds the option to acquire control of the business over a multi-year term. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the deal, Boris Okuliar, Partner and Co-Head of Liquid Credit at Ares, will join as a member of BlueCove's Board of Directors.

Hugh Willis, Executive Chairman and Co-founder at BlueCove, said, "We believe that this transaction has the potential to significantly accelerate our mission of bringing scientific fixed income investing to a global client base in the years to come."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ares Management Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ares Management Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ares Management Corporation Registered Shs 75,99 1,31% Ares Management Corporation Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wohingegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen