Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN delivered and is now renting a

tri-temperature platform of 14,500 sq.m located in Mâcon for BACK EUROP FRANCE

Our real estate company, specializing in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, has delivered a new building in Mâcon operated by BACK EUROP FRANCE, the French leading player in the distribution of bakery-pastry (boulangerie-pâtisserie), as part of a 12-year fixed-term lease.

A brand new 14,500 sq.m logistics building was delivered to BACK EUROP FRANCE’s teams in the municipality of St-Jean-sur-Veyle (01), near the A40 French highway. ARGAN developed this site, which will be operated by BACK EUROP FRANCE as part of a long-term commercial lease for a

12-year fixed-term period.

In the span of 30 years, BACK EUROP FRANCE has become the leading player in the distribution of raw materials, supplies and small equipment for food professionals, and more specifically for those who specialize in bakery & pastry (boulangerie & pâtisserie).

Delivered as a turnkey site, this building is divided into three areas: ambient air, positive cold and negative cold, thus providing BACK EUROP FRANCE with the ability to manage all its catalogue of products on a single platform.

St-Jean-sur-Veyle that is directly located on the A40 French highway, very near Mâcon and the A6 French highway, is a prominent location to develop transports and logistics businesses. ARGAN, which is already the owner of a 60,000 sq.m building operated by CARREFOUR on a land portion nearby, is thus strengthening its presence on a PRIME logistics area, close to Lyon along the North-South

« logistics backbone ».

As it is now the case for all ARGAN’s new developments, this site has the Aut0nom® label, i.e., "the warehouse that generates and uses its own green energy”. By installing a photovoltaic power station on the roof, in addition to batteries for storage, renewable and carbon-free energy can be generated and used on-site. Also, gas is banned, and heating is provided by a system that captures the heat resulting from cold-production infrastructures.

Our intention was to deliver a site that is a benchmark in terms of energy consumption, carbon footprint limitation and respect for biodiversity. These efforts and choices justify a BREEAM Very Good certification for this new ARGAN logistics platform.

Financial calendar 2024 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: 2023 Annual Sales

January 18: 2023 Annual Results and 2024 targets

March 21: Annual General Meeting





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach – which consists in tailor-made and innovative support throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management – ARGAN has grown strongly since it first started in 2000. The company is thus now generating more than 180 million Euros in yearly rental income in 2023. Moreover, as of now, our portfolio consists in spaces of 3.5 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses all located in France, which are worth 3.6 billion Euros.

ARGAN’s development model takes into account all its stakeholders and aims at pursuing a growth path that is profitable, with a debt kept under control, while ensuring to fully minimise its environmental and societal impact.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





