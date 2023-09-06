Argan, Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.8 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $4.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $141.3 million from $118.1 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.8 Mln. vs. $4.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $141.3 Mln vs. $118.1 Mln last year.