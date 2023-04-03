|
03.04.2023 10:11:14
ARGAN : Increase in resources of the liquidity contract contracted with Natixis Oddo BHF
Press release – Monday 3 april 2023- 9H45
Increase in resources of the liquidity contract
contracted with Natixis Oddo BHF
In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), ARGAN SA today increased by € 800,000 the resources allocated to the liquidity contract contracted with NATIXIS ODDO BHF.
Still within the limit in AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, ARGAN SA decides to increase the resources of the liquidity contract by:
- € 800 000 (eight hundred thousand euros)
The position after increase ot these resources on april 3, 2023 will be :
- 12,707 shares
- € 1,073,383.34 €
About Argan
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million s qm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share, IEIF SIIC France and EPRA Europ indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 1st July 2007.
Francis Albertinelli - CFO
Aymar de Germay – General Secretary
Phone : +33 1 47 47 05 46
E-mail : contact@argan.fr
Aude Vayre – Press Relations
Phone : + 33 6 14 64 15 65
E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com
