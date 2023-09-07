ARGAN is now part of the SBF 120 index

Press release – Neuilly-Sur-Seine, Thursday, September 7, 2023 – 19:45

ARGAN reached a new milestone in terms of

stock market performance and announced today

its integration into the SBF 120 index

Today, ARGAN announced its integration into the SBF 120 index, which includes the 120 top French companies in terms of liquidity and market capitalisation.

After joining the EPRA index in March, ARGAN just reached a new milestone in terms of stock market performance as it is now integrating one of the flagship indices of the French stock market.

This reflects both the increasing liquidity of the ARGAN share, with around 3.2 million shares exchanged on Euronext from September 2022 to August 2023 – i.e., close to one third of the Group’s free float – as well as a significant market capitalization, which stood above 1.7 billion Euros at the end of August 2023.

More generally, since it was first listed on the stock exchange market in 2007, the increased value of ARGAN’s shares (multiplied by close to 5 since June 25, 2007) combined with an attractive dividend, has secured benchmark shareholder return with a theoretical total yearly return1, with reinvested dividend, of above +15%.

Today’s Euronext decision will be effective starting Friday, September 15, 2023, after the French stock market is closed.

Jean-Claude Le Lan, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ARGAN: "ARGAN’s inclusion to the SBF 120 index rewards a solid stock market performance since the initial public offering in 2007. This translates the trust that our shareholders put in our family-led and property-focused model that has demonstrated its relevance and strengths.

Founded in 2000, ARGAN has indeed rapidly become the leading player of the French real estate logistics market, with, as of today, a portfolio of about a hundred PREMIUM warehouses, across

the continental French territory, which are together worth 3.6 billion Euros with an annual rental income of over 180 million Euros in 2023.

Building on unique quality assets and the unwavering commitment of our teams, ARGAN is determined to pursue its sustained and well-mastered development to best serve its customers, all while ensuring attractive and steady shareholder return.”

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

October 2: 2023 3rd quarter sales





Financial calendar 2024

January 3: 2023 Annual Sales

January 18: 2023 Annual Results

March 21: Annual General Meeting





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach – which consists in tailor-made and innovative support throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management – ARGAN has grown strongly since it first started in 2000. The company is thus now generating more than 180 million Euros in yearly rental income in 2023. Moreover, as of now, our portfolio consists in spaces of 3.5 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses all located in France, which are worth 3.6 billion Euros.

ARGAN’s development model takes into account all its stakeholders and aims at pursuing a growth path that is profitable, with a debt kept under control, while ensuring to fully minimise its environmental and societal impact.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlene Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com









1 Theoretical annualized shareholder return as at August 31, 2023, based on a reinvestment of dividends in ARGAN shares taking into account the share value at the day of the dividend payment, starting from the initial public offer that took place on June 25, 2007.

Attachment