Information – Monday 13th March 2023 – 5.45 PM

ARGAN joins the best performing listed real estate companies by integrating the EPRA index

ARGAN has just received confirmation of its inclusion in the EPRA Europe index (FTSE EPRA NAREIT EUROPE) as of Monday 20 March 2023.

Launched in May 2000, the EPRA index is made up of the best performing real estate stocks that are representative of the listed real estate sector in Europe. Investors rely on the expertise and professionalism of the EPRA to ensure optimal monitoring of the European market and to compare the performance of their portfolio. With approximately 500 stocks, the global index represents more than EUR 3 trillion of prime real estate worldwide.

Extensive internal work was carried out to validate the 6 criteria for inclusion in the index: being listed on Euronext, having more than 80% of its income from rents (100% for ARGAN), having a capitalisation of more than €270m (€1,855m as at 10/03/2023), making its accounts available in English, having a free float with voting rights of >5%, and having sufficient liquidity. The last criterion (liquidity) has been validated for the whole of 2022. As an illustration, the average daily volume of shares traded is 20,000 (for the period from 6 to 10 March 2023).

Listed since 2007, ARGAN has continued to grow since then. Listed in compartment A of Euronext, ARGAN shares are included in the CAC All-Share, IEIF SIIC France and will be in the EPRA index as of 20 March 2023. This could lead to a future inclusion in the SBF 120 index.

This new stage in the property company's stock market career is an excellent way to increase the visibility of ARGAN share, boost its liquidity and favourably impact its price.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sqm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 01st July 2007.www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli - Chief Financial Officer

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Tél : 01 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr









Aude Vayre – Press Relations

Tél : 06 14 64 15 65

E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment