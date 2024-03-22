ARGAN: Minutes of General meeting – March 21, 2024

Press release – Friday, March 22, 2024 – 8.30 am

General Meeting ARGAN - March 21, 2024

Dividend 2023: €3.15/share (+5%)

with the option for the payment of the dividend in shares

The general meeting of ARGAN's shareholders was held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Salons Hoche in Paris.

The total number of existing shares was 23,092,378 for a total number of voting rights of 23,076,514. At this General Meeting, the shareholders present, duly represented, having validly given proxy to the Chairman or voted by correspondence, together held 19,050,645 shares and as many voting rights, i.e. 82.6% of the total.

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions, including:

- Resolution n°4 providing for the distribution of a dividend of €3.15/share;

- Resolution n°5 proposing the option for the payment of the dividend in shares (on the totality of the dividend) with a subscription price of €71.29 (95% of the average of the opening price of the share during the 20 days prior to the General Meeting minus the amount of the dividend); and

- The resolution n°14 concerning the renewal of the mandate of Constance de Poncins as member of the Supervisory Board.

The detachment of the coupon is scheduled for March 27, 2024 and the payment of the dividend for April 22, 2024.

The option for payment in shares must be exercised from April 2 until April 16, 2024 included. After this period, shareholders who have not opted for payment of the dividend in shares will receive their dividend in cash.

For individual shareholders resident in France, this dividend of €3.15:

is deducted from the SIIC's tax-exempt profits and is not eligible for the 40% allowance referred to the Article 158-3-2° of the French General Tax Code up to €1.53,





However, it is reminded that, for these same shareholders and except in special situations, this dividend will be fully subject to the flat-tax of 30% and will only be subject to the income tax scale, with the application of the aforementioned 40% allowance, in the event that certain shareholders make an option to do so when filing their annual income tax return.

constitutes a reimbursement of a contribution of €1.62.





The full minutes of the General Meeting of March 21, 2024 are available on the company's website.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

April 2: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





Attachment