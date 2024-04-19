ARGAN: Mr. Aymar de GERMAY is appointed at the Executive Board of ARGAN

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Friday, April 19, 2024 – 7.30 am

Mr. Aymar de GERMAY is appointed

at the Executive Board of ARGAN

Upon proposal of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, the Supervisory Board of ARGAN decided, on April 18, 2024, to appoint Mr. Aymar de GERMAY as a member of the Executive Board replacing Mr. Frédéric LARROUMETS, who resigned, with immediate effect and for the remaining duration of the term.

Aged 50, Mr. Aymar de GERMAY joined the Company in July 2022.

A graduate of Sciences Po and ESSEC, he has developed, over more than 25 years, a unique career path leading him to assume management roles in both the public and private sectors. Alongside his professional activity, he notably held several mandates as a local elected official between 2001 and 2020.

Before joining ARGAN, he was the CEO of TILIA France, a consulting firm that supports industrial and public authorities in their ecological and energy transition strategies and projects.

As General Secretary of ARGAN, Aymar de GERMAY will also continue to oversee governance, corporate legal matters, administrative affairs, human resources, and ESG strategy.

Consequently, the Executive Board is composed of three members:

Ronan LE LAN, Chairman

Francis ALBERTINELLI, Member

Aymar de GERMAY, Member





2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024





2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





Attachment