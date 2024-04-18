ARGAN: Scrip dividend - Subscribed by 28% of the shareholding in 2024

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, April 18, 2024 – 5.45 pm

Scrip dividend:

Subscribed by 28% of the shareholding in 2024

Following the resolution voted at the Shareholders’ General Meeting on March 21, ARGAN specifies that the option for dividend payment in shares was chosen by its shareholders at a rate of 27.77%.

Consequently, 283,267 new shares will be issued and admitted on the Euronext Paris market, representing an increase of 1.2% of total shares.

As of April 22, 2024, the day on which 2023 dividend payment in cash and shares will be effective, the total number of voting rights and shares that form the capital of Argan will be as follows:

March 31, 2024 April 22, 2024 Total number of shares that form the Company's capital 23,092,378 23,375,645 Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) 23,092,378 23,375,645 Actual total number of voting rights (2) 23,083,637 23,362,070

(1) Including the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares within the framework of the liquidity contract)

(2) Not including the number of shares deprived of voting rights

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024





2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





