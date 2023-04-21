ARGAN : The Le Lan family chooses the payment of the dividend in shares for 23% of its holding

Press release – Friday 21 April 2023 – 6 p.m.

The Le Lan family chooses the payment of the dividend

in shares for 23% of its holding

Following the resolution voted at the Shareholders’ General Meeting on March 23, ARGAN specifies that the option for dividend payment in shares has retained the interest of its shareholders at a rate of 10,68 %.

As a reminder, the Le Lan family holds 40% of Argan's capital. Out of this total share held by the family, 23% have chosen to receive their dividend in the form of additional shares. This demonstrats its confidence in the company's growth and strategy.

Consequently, 98,333 new shares will be issued and admitted to the Euronext Paris market.

As of April 25, 2023, date on which the 2022 dividend payment in cash and shares will be effective, the total number of voting rights and shares that form the capital of Argan will be as follows :

31 March 2023 25 April 2023 Total number of shares 22 981 364 23 079 697 Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) 22 981 364 23 079 697 Actual total number of voting rights (2) 22 968 657 23 060 461

(1) Including the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares within the framework of the liquidity contract)

(2) Not including the number of shares deprived of voting rights.

Financial calendar 2023 (Press release to be issued after the stock exchange)

3 July : Turnover for the 2 nd quarter 2023

quarter 2023 19 July : Half-yearly results 2023

2 October : Turnover for the 3rd quarter 2023





About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million s qm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share, IEIF SIIC France and EPRA Europ indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 1st July 2007.







Francis Albertinelli - CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Phone : +33 1 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr





Aude Vayre – Press Relations

Phone : + 33 6 14 64 15 65

E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment