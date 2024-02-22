ARGAN: Voting rights and number of shares - February 14, 2024

Press release – Neuilly sur Seine, Thursday, February 22, 2024 – 5.45 pm

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital on February 14, 2024

On February 14, 2024, the day we released our notice of meeting ahead of our Combined General Meeting of Shareholders – to be held on March 21, 2024 – the total number of voting rights and shares composing ARGAN’s share capital was as follows:

February 14, 2024 Total number of shares in the share capital 23,092,378 Total theoretical number of voting rights (1) 23,092,378 Total actual number of voting rights (2) 23,078,222

(1) Including the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

(2) Excluding the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 21: General Assembly 2024

April 2: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025

?

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





Attachment