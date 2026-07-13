Comfort Systems USA Aktie
WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045
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13.07.2026 12:53:00
Argan vs. Comfort Systems USA: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?
Artificial intelligence (AI) requires many data centers to scale. Those data centers provide the infrastructure for power, chips, and other necessary inputs for this innovative technology.However, someone has to build those AI data centers and ensure that the infrastructure can handle AI workloads. That's where Argan (NYSE: AGX) and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) come into play. These infrastructure companies are vital to data centers, and with both down by more than 10% from their all-time highs, there's a good argument to be made for both of them.However, if you can put money only into Argan or Comfort Systems USA, these are some of the key details to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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