Comfort Systems USA Aktie

Comfort Systems USA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 12:53:00

Argan vs. Comfort Systems USA: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) requires many data centers to scale. Those data centers provide the infrastructure for power, chips, and other necessary inputs for this innovative technology.However, someone has to build those AI data centers and ensure that the infrastructure can handle AI workloads. That's where Argan (NYSE: AGX) and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) come into play. These infrastructure companies are vital to data centers, and with both down by more than 10% from their all-time highs, there's a good argument to be made for both of them.However, if you can put money only into Argan or Comfort Systems USA, these are some of the key details to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comfort Systems USA IncShs

mehr Nachrichten