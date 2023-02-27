+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
Argan's Universal Registration Document 2022 made available

URD 2022 availableMonday 27th February 20239 AM

ARGAN's Universal Registration
Document 2022 made available

Argan informs the public that the 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed on Friday 24th February with the French financial markets authority (AMF) under number 23-0059.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the company's website (www.argan.fr) under the heading Investor Relations / Regulated Information / AMF Communication, as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’website (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available free of charge at the company's headquarters.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance, the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sqm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 01st July 2007.www.argan.fr




Francis Albertinelli - Chief Financial Officer
Aymar de GermayGeneral Secretary
Tél : 01 47 47 05 46
E-mail : contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr


 

Aude Vayre – Press Relations
Tél : 06 14 64 15 65
E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com		  

Attachment


