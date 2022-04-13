ARGE GUBRI, a joint venture led by Implenia, wins contract to renovate the Gubrist tunnel

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders



13.04.2022 / 07:00



Zurich's northern bypass | Making the original two tubes safer | Total contract volume of CHF 184 million for ARGE GUBRI | Implenia's share, as lead, is around CHF 74 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 13 April 2022 - Zurich's northern bypass, one of Switzerland's most heavily used roads, is currently being expanded, with a third tube being added to the Gubrist tunnel. On completion of this new tube, the original two tubes, operational since 1985, are to be completely renovated. The ARGE GUBRI joint venture, a partnership between Implenia (40%, lead), Walo Bertschinger (30%) and Anliker (30%), has won the contract from the Federal Roads Administration (FEDRA) for the third section of this renovation. The total contract is worth CHF 184 million, of which Implenia's share is approximately CHF 74 million. The project starts with preparatory work in autumn 2022 and will last about four years.



The existing tunnel tubes are no longer big enough to accommodate today's traffic, so they are being enlarged: the road surface is being lowered by 30cm and the new suspended ceiling is being made higher. In order to increase safety standards, 22 new emergency bays are being built into the second tube, while the 24 emergency bays in the first tunnel are being renovated.



All of this work will be carried out with a special focus on occupational health and safety, and sustainability. The confined space in and around the tunnel presents a particular challenge for site logistics, and especially for delivery and removal of materials. This new contract is a good strategic fit for Implenia, whose Division Civil Engineering focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects. The Gubrist Tunnel is one of the busiest road tunnels in Switzerland and the two existing tubes have been in operation since 1985 (image: (c)FEDRA). BIM visualisation of the renovation of the existing Gubrist Tunnel tubes (image: (c)ARGE GUBRI). Contact for media:

Contact for media:

Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Agenda

