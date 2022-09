Argentina: Launch of the Fenix Offshore Gas Project

Download the Press Release (pdf - 154 KB) Paris, September 19, 2022 – TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development, located 60 km off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina. Through its Total Austral affiliate, TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5% interest, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%).