|
15.09.2023 07:31:07
Argenx: CHMP Recommends EC Approval For Subcutaneous Efgartigimod For Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX), a Dutch immunology company, Friday announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has recommended European Commission approval for Subcutaneous Efgartigimod to treat Generalized Myasthenia Gravis or gMG.
The European Commission's decision on marketing authorization application or MAA is expected within approximately 60 days.
gMG is a rare and chronic autoimmune disease where IgG autoantibodies disrupt communication between nerves and muscles, causing debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness.
The positive opinion is for the subcutaneously or SC injectable formulation of efgartigimod as an add on to standard therapy for the treatment of adult patients with gMG who are anti acetylcholine receptor or AChR antibody positive.
The recommendation is based on Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study demonstrating noninferior total IgG reduction at day 29 with SC administered efgartigimod, compared to intravenous or IV administration
SC efgartigimod is formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology to facilitate subcutaneous delivery of biologics.
Jan De Bleecker, Ghent University Hospital and Ghent University, said, "I'm pleased to learn of the CHMP's positive opinion as it represents a significant advancement for the gMG community who would benefit from an additional, effective treatment option that can improve quality of life and better manage this chronic condition. In particular, SC efgartigimod has the potential to have a positive impact on treatment convenience, leading to a broader positive impact for patients and healthcare systems."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu arGEN-X SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Ausblick: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: arGEN-X SE (spons ADRs) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu arGEN-X SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|arGEN-X SE (spons. ADRs)
|488,00
|2,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGroßer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.