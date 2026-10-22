arGEN-X Aktie

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WKN DE: A2H9WD / ISIN: US04016X1019

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22.10.2026 07:42:11

Argenx Earnings Up In Q3

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX), an immunology innovation company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to $506 million from $344 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $7.80 versus $5.18 last year.

Operating profit jumped to $486 million from $346 million in the prior year.

Operating income for the quarter increased to $1.75 billion from $1.15 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects combined R&D and SG&A expenses to be approximately $4 billion in full-year 2026, including costs related to the Forte transaction.

The company also said that it remains on track to achieve its Vision 2030 goals of treating 50,000 patients globally, securing 10 labeled indications and advancing five pipeline candidates into registrational development by 2030, supported by progress in empasiprubart, FB102 and its immunology pipeline.

argenx closed trading 2.34% higher at $890.05 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 5.22% lesser at $843.60.

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