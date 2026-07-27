Argenx To Buy Forte Biosciences In Around $2.2 Bln Cash Deal; Forte Biosciences Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX, ARGX.BR), a Dutch immunology innovation company, announced Monday its agreement to acquire Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) for $77 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of around $2.2 billion. With the acquisition, argenx would add Forte Biosciences' First-in-Class anti-CD122 Antibody, FB102, to its immunology pipeline.

In the overnight activity, Forte Biosciences shares were jumping around 22.05 percent, trading at $66.86.

The per share deal price represents a premium of around 86% to Forte Biosciences' volume-weighted average price since reporting positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo on July 9.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter.

Under the deal terms, argenx, through a unit, will commence a cash tender offer for shares of Forte Biosciences. The consummation of the toffer is subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the offer, an argenx unit will merge with Forte Biosciences. The outstanding Forte Biosciences shares not tendered in the offer will be converted into the right to receive the same $77 per share in cash paid in the offer.

The deal is not subject to a financing condition and will be funded entirely from cash on hand.

Forte Biosciences recently reported positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo, showing statistically significant treatment benefit. In addition, positive FB102 Phase 1b data in celiac disease was shared last year, with Phase 2 data expected in the second half of this year.

argenx noted that FB102, Forte Biosciences' lead program, expands its portfolio of differentiated immunology medicines, adding a first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody with clinical proof-of-concept in vitiligo and celiac disease and potential to address multiple autoimmune diseases.

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