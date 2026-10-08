arGEN-X Aktie

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WKN DE: A2H9WD / ISIN: US04016X1019

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08.10.2026 07:40:50

Argenx To Discontinue Phase 3 UNITY Study Of Efgartigimod In Sjgren's Disease

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX) announced that it will discontinue the Phase 3 UNITY study of efgartigimod subcutaneous in adults with moderate-to-severe Sjgren's disease. Following interim analysis, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the UNITY study is unable to meet its primary endpoint, and hence recommended to stop the study.

Separately, argenx announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 study evaluating FB102 in adults with celiac disease. Patients treated with FB102 showed a statistically significant and clinically relevant treatment effect compared to placebo. The study met primary endpoint of change from baseline in the ratio of villus heighttocrypt depth at day 78 versus placebo in adults with celiac disease undergoing a gluten challenge. The company plans to advance FB102 into Phase 3 development.

At last close on NasdaqGS, argenx shares were trading at $928.44.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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