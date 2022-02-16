|
16.02.2022 22:08:00
Argo Group Issues $0.31 per Share Cash Dividend
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022.
ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006051/en/
