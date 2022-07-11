Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 22:23:00

Argo Group Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO) announced today it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 8, 2022. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Instructions for Connecting to the August 9, 2022 Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/108878366. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (access code 995303). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-929-526-1599 (access code 995303). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo’s earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/108878366. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 16, 2022 to callers in the U.S. by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (access code 004931). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658 (access code 004931).

ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

