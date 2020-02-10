ARI Names Craig Pierce Vice President of US Sales

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARI®, a leading global fleet services provider specializing in complex car and truck fleets, today announced Craig Pierce has been promoted to Vice President of U.S. Sales and will now oversee the company's sales efforts throughout the United States. In his new role, Pierce will be tasked with sustaining ARI's continued growth in the marketplace while also ensuring the company's fleet management solutions help customers successfully navigate their complex business challenges and maximize their fleet's revenue-generating potential.

"Craig's innate leadership qualities and impressive business acumen have been invaluable to ARI since the moment he joined the organization," said Anthony Foursha, executive vice president, sales and service excellence, ARI. "Craig's extensive knowledge of the industry's landscape and his unrivaled ability to understand the tangible ways fleet impacts our customers' business are certain to fuel our continued growth and success for many years to come."

Pierce, who joined the company in 2016, was previously responsible for the organization's sales efforts throughout the western region, helping to develop a strong team of sales managers who excel at aligning ARI's fleet management solutions with the needs of their customers. Prior to joining ARI, Pierce most recently served as the vice president of sales for Integra Telecom and was a key contributor to the company's significant growth during his tenure. Pierce also spent more than 10 years with CenturyLink during which time he held several leadership positions.

