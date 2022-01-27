Aridis Gets $1.9 Mln Funding From Gates Foundation To Fight Influenza, Covid-19 In Poor Countries

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS), said on Thursday that it received a $1.9 million funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to evaluate the application of its inhaled formulation technology to deliver cost-effective monoclonal antibodies or mAbs against influenza and Covid-19, to the people in low- and middle-income countries. The grant entitled 'Transmission Blockage with Ultra-low Cost Inhaled Antibodies,' funds the preclinical development of stabilized liquid aerosols and room temperature stable inhalable dry powders containing anti-influenza and anti-SARS-CoV2 mAbs that are manufactured from spirulina algae.

"Inhaled, local delivery substantially reduces the dose required to achieve a therapeutic effect against respiratory viruses, by over 100-fold as compared to intravenous or intramuscular injections, thereby reducing the cost of treatment," the company said in a statement.

The foundation also funds animal safety and efficacy testing in virus challenge animal models.

Pending the outcome of preliminary results, the foundation has the option to continue funding through preclinical IND enabling activities and through Phase 1/2a human clinical trial.