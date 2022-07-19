ArisGlobal Announces New Brand Identity for Award-Winning Life Sciences SaaS Platform, LifeSphere

Global market-leading technology solution unveils new, strategic branding to align with significant corporate growth and surge in product adoption

MIAMI, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, has taken the next step in its evolution by unveiling new branding and positioning designed to support its relentless pursuit of innovation. The company's brand refresh includes a new, distinct and standalone product brand for its core offering, LifeSphere®.

LifeSphere, a market-leading life sciences R&D ecosystem, is frequently recognized by industry analysts for its outstanding capabilities and products. ArisGlobal will leverage its existing logo and name to continue to serve the company as the corporate and employer brand, while commercial products, customer experiences, and industry partnerships will fall within the LifeSphere brand narrative.

"Lifting our LifeSphere brand to the forefront is the next natural step for the growth we are experiencing at ArisGlobal and within the industry," says Heidi Hattendorf, Vice President of Marketing at ArisGlobal. "LifeSphere is the platform we built to propel life sciences forward, and giving it a living, breathing brand of its own will enable us to expand our presence across Life Sciences and healthtech. We are excited to continue to build on our heritage of innovative, market leading products."

To tell its story, ArisGlobal enlisted two healthtech-centric brand (Uncommon Bold) and visual (Atomic Health) agencies with a wealth of hands-on experience with well-known brands. The brand strategy and exploration included interviews and workshops, mood boards, focus groups, and feedback rounds to shape and develop the refined brand architecture. The result includes unique elements such as DNA & data circles, spirographs, gradients, to represent each brand's purpose and create a visual distinction between the company and its products.

Founded in 1986, ArisGlobal has grown from the first proprietary Safety system to a robust platform supporting each step of the research and drug development journey by empowering teams to accelerate development, stay compliant, and streamline collaboration. ArisGlobal assists innovators leading the way in life sciences discovery worldwide. Its technology solutions — in the four critical areas of life sciences, Clinical, Safety, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs — are now the preferred pharmacovigilance technology for four of the five largest biopharmas in the world.

ArisGlobal will celebrate and unveil the brand further to customers, partners, and prospects at its signature life sciences conference, Breakthrough, this October in Boston.

This announcement follows significant momentum for ArisGlobal within the past year, including becoming the market leader in Safety, further expanding Clinical, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs business into important new markets and segments, going live with the FDA, appointing a new CEO, reporting 50% YoY recurring bookings, and securing support and backing by Nordic Capital.

To learn more about ArisGlobal's brand identity and explore its updated website, please visit www.arisglobal.com and lifesphere.arisglobal.com .

LifeSphere: LifeSphere® is the trusted partner for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health authorities, and contract research organizations. Helping accelerate product development, organize clinical trials, manage compliance, and streamline collaboration across teams, LifeSphere empowers safer, faster life science breakthroughs. As the flagship product of ArisGlobal, LifeSphere is a market-leading solution built on 40 years of industry partnership and continues to evolve in collaboration with hundreds of trusted customers. For more information visit lifesphere.arisglobal.com .

ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is led by passionate individuals who support life sciences leaders in developing and monitoring breakthrough medicines and therapies. With more than 35 years of expertise in the life sciences industry, ArisGlobal develops technology products within the platform LifeSphere to power pharmaceutical and biotech research and development. Building on our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, we give back to the communities where we live and work – in the U.S, Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more information visit https://www.arisglobal.com/

