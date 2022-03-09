ArisGlobal Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™

MIAMI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere® , today announced it has been named as a sample vendor in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Research and Development across five categories.

The Gartner Hype Cycle™ identifies the effectiveness of emerging technologies to solve problems and pinpoint opportunities. Vendor assessments help companies evaluate the potential value and risks of adoption within different industries and incorporate a variety of factors to demonstrate how industry trends may affect a product's maturation. The categories LifeSphere was selected for include:

AI-Augmented Safety Vigilance: Safety vigilance can be difficult to sustain, and there has been a constant demand to enhance and optimize safety processes. This reality is driving the need to build integrated cloud-based safety vigilance platforms and use augmented capabilities to create end-to-end process management, such as those offered by LifeSphere.





Clinical Trial Data Transparency: There are a variety of concerns floating around when it comes to data transparency in clinical trials, ranging from ethical questions to data privacy, but there must be a careful balance. LifeSphere helps avoid exposure and disclosure of too much data while also remaining in line with any updated guidance and regulations.





SaaS-Regulated CSP: For many players in life sciences, systems are nearing the end of their life and are no longer sustainable for teams to operate. As a result, there is increased interest amongst the life sciences industry to adopt simpler, cloud-based solutions rather than continuing to try and force an on-premise approach.





E-Clinical Platforms: Crucial to the future of trial processes, these platforms, such as LifeSphere, move away from legacy, custom built systems, and instead create opportunities to optimize, automate, and speed up all trial processes.





Global Regulatory Information Management (RIM): Many organizations operate across multiple regulatory regions, and RIM solutions improve global capabilities that enable regulatory affiliates to hub communications, creating the capability to scale as the organization grows. This will be increasingly important when key regulations, such as IDMP, are formally launched in the near future.

"Gartner's Hype Cycle™ report validates the fact that LifeSphere is essential to modernizing life sciences processes by applying AI and automation to key milestones of the research and development journey. Using our technology, our customers are producing safer, faster outcomes, which is critical" said Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product Officer at ArisGlobal. "As the complexity of bringing drugs to market continues to rise, our platform assists by accelerating development, maintaining compliance, and streamlining collaboration between cross-functional teams. We're proud to receive recognition from Gartner that reflects our innovation in the industry."

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ArisGlobal®

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

