ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Regulatory IDMP Product Leader Invited to Chair American National Standards Institute Global MPID Project

Nonprofit Institute works in close collaboration with industry and government to identify and develop standards- and conformance-based solutions to national and global priorities.

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today recognizes and applauds the accomplishments of their LifeSphere® Regulatory IDMP product leader, Robin Schilling, for her acceptance into American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the nonprofit's specific ISO Health Informatics Technical Committee, Working Group 6, which helps develop standardizations for Pharmacy and Medicines Business.

ANSI is a private non-profit organization that oversees the development of voluntary consensus standards for products, services, processes, systems, and personnel in the United States.

Schilling is the product owner of LifeSphere IDMP, a solution recognized by analyst group Gens & Associates as leading in IDMP Readiness. Schilling's work with ANSI Working Group 6 will include chairing a committee to lead the effort in developing a global Medicinal Product ID under the IDMP umbrella to help improve the efficiency and resilience of the supply chain. IDMP is scheduled to go live in the European Union (EU). The regulation pertains to all companies who are doing business within the EU, not just those who are based there. Both the work being done by ANSI and the EMA will help improve drug and patient safety, while encouraging a global dialogue around drug development.

"It is in incredible honor to be a part of the American National Standards Institute and Working Group 6," shares Schilling. "Having a seat at the table to discuss these core, pressing matters in R&D will help improve drug safety, reduce drug shortages, and mitigate supply chain risks by allowing manufactured products and ingredients to be tracked down to the lot level. It's a tremendous move in the right direction and towards continued, growing regulation that keeps patient safety at the center of medicinal products."

"Our people are at the heart and soul of what we do, so to have an organization like ANSI recognize the talent and impact Robin Schilling has in the standards and regulations space is well-deserved and commendable," shares Clint Wolfe, Chief Human Resource Officer at ArisGlobal. "Robin is an excellent example of the incredible talent we have at ArisGlobal. She is a leader on our Regulatory team and has such a robust professional background, we are confident she will do great things and continue to make an impact in our organization and beyond."

About ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China.

About LifeSphere®: LifeSphere is the trusted partner for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health authorities, and contract research organizations. Helping accelerate product development, organize clinical trials, manage compliance, and streamline collaboration across teams, LifeSphere empowers safer, faster life science breakthroughs. As the flagship product of ArisGlobal, LifeSphere is a market-leading solution built on 40 years of industry partnership and continues to evolve in collaboration with hundreds of trusted customers. For more information visit lifesphere.arisglobal.com.

