ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety Solidifies Market Leading Position in Pharmacovigilance with Over 300 Customers and More Than 7 Million Safety Cases Processed Annually

ArisGlobal's signature R&D Safety suite continues to record substantial global gains within the life sciences industry, including 30 of the Top 50 global pharma organizations.

MIAMI, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal ®, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere ®, today announces significant growth in the global adoption of its LifeSphere Safety platform, cementing its position as the most widely used drug safety software worldwide. The 30+ year research and development technology innovator's proprietary safety suite, LifeSphere Safety, processes the largest number of safety cases across a customer base that spans emerging biotechs to top 5 pharma and leading regulatory authorities such as the FDA.

LifeSphere, which offers safety case management efficiency gains of up to 80%, is the preferred pharmacovigilance technology for 4 of the 5 largest biopharmas, with the largest global biopharma recently selecting LifeSphere Safety in late 2021. In addition, LifeSphere Safety is leading the way for pharmacovigilance activities, such as:

Powering critical safety processes for four global COVID-19 vaccine developers

Going live with the FDA's FAERS II database, enabling the intake and processing of six million reported adverse reactions annually

Robust data cloud capabilities through centralized datasets, Powered-by-Snowflake

Serving a strong customer base of more than 300 life science organizations leveraging LifeSphere Safety for pharmacovigilance

Actively processing over seven million safety cases per year, more than any other safety product on the market

Operating as a global safety system for Japan , including automated case intake for the two largest Japanese pharmas

, including automated case intake for the two largest Japanese pharmas First deployment of touchless case processing, successfully using LifeSphere's AI/ML capabilities

Further expansion in China across biopharmas and commercial research organizations (CROs) on critical cases such as COVID-19 vaccine development and monoclonal antibodies

across biopharmas and commercial research organizations (CROs) on critical cases such as COVID-19 vaccine development and monoclonal antibodies Accolades from Frost & Sullivan in Customer Value Leadership for its entire R&D platform, LifeSphere, which includes Safety, Clinical, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs

"With the current and future steep rise of adverse events, pharmacovigilance has become an increasingly strategic area for life sciences organizations. Leveraging automation technology with a scalable architecture is a growing necessity for organizations to bring safer drugs to market, faster," shares Steve Nuckols, Chief Revenue Officer at ArisGlobal. "For many years, LifeSphere Safety has been on a growing adoption trajectory in the industry, including the world's top pharmaceutical companies. We're continuing with our momentum and investing more resources to accelerate our growth."

This announcement follows recent company highlights such as tremendous growth in 2021 along with a new, strategic data partnership with Snowflake .

About ArisGlobal®

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

