Arista Expands EOS and CloudVision Software Platforms as a Foundation for High-Performance Media and Entertainment Networking

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the extension of its Arista EOS® (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision® software to support high-performance switched networks for media and entertainment customers. Arista Media Control Service (MCS) makes broadcast workflows an integral function of the Arista network fabric providing customers with faster establishment of audio and video streams.

In a race to nearly zero switching latency, if a live broadcast or studio console operator presses a button, they want to see results instantaneously, and MCS gets customers closer to that goal even for large-scale broadcast infrastructures. Together with Arista switching platforms, MCS supports the transition from Serial Digital Interface (SDI) to IP switching by adding a layer of security, performance, and predictability to real-time on-premises and remote production networks.

MCS integrates with Arista broadcast solutions partners to give broadcasters and studio operators guaranteed uptime and performance for a superior content experience. Complete end-to-end solutions with support for MCS are already available and will continue to expand.

"We are very pleased that the collaboration between the Imagine Communications and Arista development teams has enabled the integration of the Arista Media Control Service API into our Magellan Control System. We look forward to working with Arista to continue to provide this high-value solution to our customers,” said John Mailhot, CTO, Networking and Infrastructure, Imagine Communications.

Arista Media Control Service

Arista MCS is a licensed software service that is built on the state-based data-driven architecture of Arista EOS and NetDL™. It provides APIs to dynamically program bandwidth-protected multicast flows across an Arista IP topology while also providing integrated event notification and tally in a highly efficient and deterministic manner. Also, in conjunction with CloudVision, it provides automated discovery, network fabric scheduling, path programming, real-time network analytics, multicast monitoring, and ultra-low-latency switching control. This ensures that live broadcast events and top-of-the-hour program switching can be conducted seamlessly under extreme demands.

"The integration with ARISTA MCS gives Lawo VSM consolidated access to an SMPTE 2110 fabric in a variety of scales and architectures. Arista MCS and CloudVision provide crucial features such as IP Broadcast fabric pathfinding, bandwidth allocation and management and are embraced by VSM into its rich hybrid IP, multivendor, end-to-end signal routing solution,” said Stephan Türkay, Senior Product Manager Media Infrastructure, Lawo AG.

First-generation IP-based approaches that have not adapted to increased speed, scale, reliability, and performance needs of media and broadcast networks can now significantly improve through MCS integrations.

Unlike a simple QoS policy-based solution applied on top of an existing IP fabric, MCS utilizes an intelligent and deterministic algorithm to orchestrate end-to-end connectivity for multicast workflows and workloads using centralized state and event services provided by EOS NetDL.

Pricing and Availability

MCS is supported on all of Arista’s EOS-based platforms including the full range of Arista 7000-series 10/25/40/50/100/400G Ethernet switches – which are used globally by Arista’s enterprise, cloud, and service provider customers to provide highly efficient and reliable infrastructures.

To learn more, register here for a May 25, webinar on how Arista and its partners can help you with your media and entertainment networking requirements.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large data centers, campus, and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

