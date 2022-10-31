|
31.10.2022 21:23:54
Arista Networks, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $354.00 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $224.31 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $391.92 million or $1.25 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.3% to $1.18 billion from $0.75 billion last year.
Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $354.00 Mln. vs. $224.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $0.75 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 1.175 - $1.200 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arista Networks Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Arista Networks Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arista Networks Inc
|120,40
|-1,76%