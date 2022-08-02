|
02.08.2022 14:31:18
Arista Networks Soars on Earnings Beat -- Is This Growth Stock a Buy?
Cloud networking specialist Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) announced second-quarter earnings after the market closed Monday, and the results dazzled Wall Street. Despite supply chain disruptions and rising costs, revenue soared 49% to $1.1 billion and earnings rose 52% to $0.94 per diluted share. Those numbers beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines.Arista also offered guidance that exceeded expectations. In the third quarter, the company expects revenue to grow 37% to $1 billion, while its non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin remains flat at 39%, which is particularly impressive in light of the inflationary environment. That news sent shares up as much as 7% after hours.After that impressive performance, is this growth stock a buy?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!